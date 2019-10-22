Apartment fire with injuries reported in Orange County

Tim Boyle/Getty Images

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County Fire Rescue responded Tuesday afternoon to an apartment building fire in the Central Park area.

Fire rescue officials said the blaze was reported at 2:07 p.m. at 1902 Honour Road, the address listed for Condore Place Condominiums, on the first floor of the building.

Two patients were being treated, officials said.

The complex is between South Texas Avenue and Orange Blossom Trail.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.