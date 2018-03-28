Apopka business looking for owner of missing family photos

APOPKA, Fla. - The owners of an Apopka motorcycle repair shop found dozens of family photos near their business and now they're looking for who they belong to.

Josh Welch and Nathan Brower are the co-owners of Southern Cycle on South Forest Avenue.

Welch said while coming into to work Tuesday morning, he found the first photo on the ground in the parking lot. It was of three women sitting on a couch holding a newborn baby.

"Just looked like one of those possibly three, four generation photos," Welch said. "Looks like it would probably be important to whoever they belong to."

Brower started looking around the business. He said he found more precious pictures scattered around the grassy area nearby and over the railroad tracks.

"It was kinda like following a trail of breadcrumbs. We came up on one and then another and another," Brower said.

Brower was still finding photos Wednesday. The total is now 23 family photos he found near the motorcycle shop.

Each one captures smiles, laughter and generations of memories from decades ago. The oldest looking photo has a handwritten note on the back that said was taken in the 1960s.

"A lot of wedding photos, there's a Christmas photo as well," Brower said. "There's a picture of someone in a sailor uniform from the Navy. Myself, from being in the Marine Corps for eight years, that kinda hits home for me."

Brower said he doesn't know how the photos ended up at their business.

"I don't know where they came from, where they originated from, but it was very windy yesterday and it seems like there was a few of them blowing around and I grabbed them as they were blowing," Brower said.

The only clue they have to go on is the name "Megan" written on the back of the first photo they found. Brower also said it appears the same woman is in a majority of the photos.

Brower posted the first picture on an Apopka Facebook page. He is hoping someone will recognize the people in the photos so he can return the priceless keepsakes.

"They're hard copies, so they're probably not reproduced onto digital and if they don't get back in the right hands, they won't have these pictures anymore or the memories of these pictures," Brower said.

If you recognize anyone in the pictures or know who they belong to, contact Welch and Brower at Southern Cycles at 407-884-6686.





