Apopka city council gets results for local disability camp, Florida's dirty water

APOPKA, Fla. - With one unanimous vote Wednesday afternoon, the Apopka City Council approved to help a local disabilities camp and assist in cleaning up wastewater running into the Wekiva basin.

Sitting inside the council chambers Wednesday afternoon was Sue Koziol, vice president of vocational services at Quest Camp Thunderbird. It's a recreational camp that has served those with developmental disabilities in Apopka since 1969, giving their caregivers a much-needed break over the summer and holidays.

"Most of our individuals require 'round the clock, 24-7-365 days of the year care, so if you can imagine doing that day in and day out, it's just important they get a break," Koziol said.

However, the camp, which sits on 40 acres but is only developed on 20 acres, can't grow unless it gets rid of its septic tanks.

"Camp Thunderbird was at a point where we can't add any facilities. We could not add any new programming because we are stuck on the septic system," Koziol said.

Those options included a price tag for a project the nonprofit would never have been able to afford. That's where Apopka Mayor Bryan Nelson stepped in.

"I kept trying to figure out a way," Nelson said.

He's worked with Camp Thunderbird for years, even before he was a mayor, and said when he found some available grant money, he had to jump in.

"When something drops in your lap, it's, like, 'Wow, this is pretty cool,'" he said.

The grant is part of the St. John's River Water Management District and the Department of Environmental Protection's Outstanding Florida Springs Septic Tank Replacement project.

The Apoka City Council unanimously approved the partnership and contract Wednesday afternoon.

The contract reads, "The Florida Legislature, during its 2016 session, adopted Senate Bill 552, a comprehensive water bill that includes springs restoration."

"We partnered with St. John River Water Management and DEP," Nelson said. "We got a mini-package plant that we can put out at Camp Thunderbird, replace their septic tanks and not only reduce the nitrogen phosphorous runoff by 80-90 percent, but also then give them the ability to grow their program."

Koziol was grateful Wednesday.

"That was completely out of our range of possibilities so the fact that the mayor is such a supporter and brought this solution, we are forever grateful," she said.

According to the contract, the grant will cover 75 percent of the two-year project and the City of Apopka, Quest Camp Thunderbird, and other jurisdictions will have to come up with the other 25 percent.

"City of Apopka (Recipient) has requested the not to exceed amount of $165,000 towards the estimated cost of $220,000 for the replacement of up to 20 existing septic systems," the contract reads.

"They are within a half of a mile from Wekiva Springs so you couldn't pick a more environmentally sensitive area," Nelson said. "It's just kind of a win-win-win for everybody."

