Apopka mayor loses re-election bid

APOPKA, Fla. - An Orange County commissioner has been elected to become the next mayor of Apopka, according to the unofficial results posted on the Orange County Elections website.

With the votes counted, the website shows Commissioner Bryan Nelson will be Apopka's new mayor.

According to unofficial voting results, Nelson beat incumbent Apopka Mayor Joe Kilsheimer with more than 60 percent of the votes.

"I am humbled by the incredible support I have received throughout my campaign. This truly was a team effort and I look forward to #GrowingApopkaTogether​," Nelson wrote in a statement to News 6.

In 2014, Kilsheimer beat the city's longest-serving mayor, John Land.​

