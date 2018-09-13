Apopka, Mount Dora, local counties to share $500k to reduce bear conflicts

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Florida wildlife officials are giving a total of $500,000 to 10 communities to help them reduce conflicts between humans and bears.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said Wednesday that BearWise funding will go toward bear-resistant equipment to keep bears out of trash in neighborhoods and parks.

Two cities, Apopka and Mount Dora, are set to receive funding. Money is also going to Collier, Lake, Marion, Okaloosa, Santa Rosa, Seminole, Volusia and Walton counties.

A total of $2.1 million of BearWise funding has been provided to local governments since 2007.

