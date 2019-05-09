Apopka police arrest car burglary suspects minutes after crime

APOPKA, Fla. - Apopka police arrested two car burglary suspects within minutes after a resident reported the pair breaking into vehicles early Sunday morning.

According to reports, the break-ins happened to vehicles in the Quail Estates neighborhood.

Police said a resident was alerted to the vehicle break-in by her surveillance camera. She called police, and officers responded within minutes.

Another neighbor's security camera captured one of the suspects, identified as 28-year-old Edluis Perez, trying to drive out of the neighborhood. Police said he was in a vehicle reportedly stolen from Altamonte Springs.

An officer responded to the neighborhood at just the right moment, pulling in and blocking Perez from driving off. Officers arrested him.

Police searched by air and on the ground using K-9s for the second suspect. Investigators said they later found 24-year-old Jonathan Alvarez walking along Vick Road. They determined he matched the description of the second suspect and arrested him.

Police said at least five cars were broken into. One victim reported a gun was stolen.

Eva Rogers watched police make the arrests and investigate the car burglaries. She said she is still shaken up about these crimes happening so close to her home, but said she is thankful for the quick action by police.

"We can't do anything about these crazy people, but at least we have protection and quick protection," Rogers said.

