Missing 78-year-old man found safe, Apopka police say

APOPKA, Fla. - An elderly man who was reported missing from the Apopka area has been located, according to the Apopka Police Department.

Police said 78-year-old Delbert Drackley, who suffers from early on-set Alzheimer's disease, was last seen Thursday at 8:30 a.m. near Parkside Meadow Drive before he was located at a rest stop along I-95.

Police said Drackley is originally from Illinois and had recently mentioned returning home. Drackley is a former truck driver and police said during the search that there was a good chance that he frequents truck stops or rest stops.

Drackley was believed to be in good health Thursday afternoon and was set to be brought back to his family, police said.

