Apopka police search for men who burglarized, ransacked home

APOPKA, Fla. - Apopka police are searching for a pair of burglars who broke into a home.
The break-in happened Thursday at a home in the Maude Helen subdivision.
Police tell News 6 the burglars threw a brick at a sliding glass door and ransacked the home.
Officers say the pair stole some jewelry and a safe from the home.
Surveillance pictures show the men walking near the home and one of them wearing teal-colored tennis shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to call Apopka police.
