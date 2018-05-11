News

Apopka police search for men who burglarized, ransacked home

Men accused of stealing safe, jewelry

By Cathleigh Winningham - Producer

APOPKA, Fla. - Apopka police are searching for a pair of burglars who broke into a home. 

The break-in happened Thursday at a home in the Maude Helen subdivision. 

Police tell News 6 the burglars threw a brick at a sliding glass door and ransacked the home. 

Officers say the pair stole some jewelry and a safe from the home. 

Surveillance pictures show the men walking near the home and one of them wearing teal-colored tennis shoes.  

Anyone with information is asked to call Apopka police. 

 

