Apopka stabbing victim identified as 31-year-old woman

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County deputies have identified a woman who they say was fatally stabbed while attacking another woman Sunday morning.

Deputies said 31-year-old Hope Elizabeth Garcia, a man and another woman went to a home on South Central Avenue in Apopka around 8:10 a.m. and attacked a woman inside the home.

The woman who was attacked fatally stabbed Garcia, according to a news release. That woman, who has not been identified, is cooperating with authorities.

The two other people who were involved in the attack fled after the stabbing and have not been located, a news release said. Deputies are hoping to speak with those two people.

No other details were immediately available.

