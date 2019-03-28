Applebee's server accused of stealing customers' credit cards

The Lake Mary Police Department said a server at the Applebee's in the area of H.E. Thomas Jr. Parkway and International Parkway was arrested after she was accused of stealing credit cards.

Mackenzie Anderson, 32, of Sanford, is accused of using credit cards customers left behind at the restaurant.

One victim told police she left her card at the restaurant March 16 and charges were made to her card at McDonalds, Walgreens and Winn Dixie.

Another victim told investigators she left her card at the Applebee's on March 21 and charges were made to her card at Hardees and Publix.

Investigators showed the manager at Applebee's surveillance footage of the suspect using the cards at Walgreens, Publix and Hardees.

The manager said the woman in the video was Anderson.

Anderson was arrested at her home in Sanford on March 26.

She was transported to the John E. Polk Correctional Facility.

Anderson's birthday is on the same day charges were made to a victim's stolen credit card at Hardees and Publix.

