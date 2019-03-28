Aquatica Orlando's new weightless water slide opening next month

ORLANDO, Fla. - KareKare Curl, Aquatica Orlando's newest high-adrenaline, weightless adventure opens next month.

The water slide that will allow two guests on a tube at a time launches on April 12, according to a news release.

"KareKare," which means "waves" in the Maori language, is named alongside the "curl" derived from the curve-shaped wave at the base of the slide. Riders will experience the euphoria of climbing up a vertical wave wall.

Photo courtesy of Aquatica Orlando

Ray Rush, the park’s newest attraction, which opened May 2018, was named the world’s best new water ride in a nationwide poll.

Aquatica's spring sale offers more than 30 percent off on advance purchases of single-day tickets plus all-day dining for a limited time only. For more information, park hours and to purchase tickets, click here.

