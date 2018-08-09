Are Crocs going away? Company says no but others disagree

COLORADO - Will Crocs still be around for generations to come?

Based on reports from Crocs’ quarterly earnings released Tuesday, the answer is no. But according to a tweet reply from Crocs, the answer is yes.

In its quarterly financial reports, Crocs officials said, “In connection with ongoing efforts to simplify the business and improve profitability, during the second quarter, the company closed its manufacturing facility in Mexico and moved ahead with plans to close its last manufacturing facility, which is located in Italy.”

It was also announced that Carrie Teffner, executive vice president and chief financial officer, had announced her resignation effective April 1, 2019. Teffner will be replaced by Anne Mehlman, from Zappos Inc., effective Aug. 24, 2018.

Don't freak out just yet, Crocs fans: There could be hope.

In a reply to a fan’s tweet, the official Crocs Twitter account wrote, “FALSE ALARM: We aren’t going anywhere.”

So you’re saying there’s a chance?

