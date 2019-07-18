Area 51 Bud Light beer cans will happen if company gets 51K RTs

Bud Light announced it will make a commemorative Area 51 beer can if it can get 51,000 retweets on Twitter.

The company posted a mock-up of the can’s design, which would be black and lime green.

Bud Light first announced on July 15 that the company would not sponsor the Area 51 raid, but then it changed its tunes.

After posting the alien can design, the company replied to a tweet saying the can would be produced if the tweet got 51,000 retweets.

Area 51 Special Edition. 👽 pic.twitter.com/8wGbSLqY6r — Bud Light (@budlight) July 17, 2019

As of the time this story was posted, the tweet had 11,000 retweets.

51,000 RTs and we'll make it happen. — Bud Light (@budlight) July 17, 2019

Area 51 has been a topic of social conversations for weeks after an event was started on Facebook called “Storm Area 51, They Can’t Stop All of Us.”

The event calls for people to storm Area 51 on Sept. 20 at 3 a.m. PDT, and the description reads, “We will all meet up at the Area 51 Alien Center tourist attraction and coordinate our entry. If we naruto run, we can move faster than their bullets. Let's see them aliens.”

The U.S. Air Force is warning people to not do this, as they could get hurt.



