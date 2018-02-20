Armed man robs Cocoa 7-Eleven hours after attempting robbery at Wawa, police say

COCOA, Fla. - Authorities are searching for a man who, they said, robbed a 7-Eleven at the intersection of Dixon and Fiske boulevards at gunpoint just hours after attempting to rob another convenience store Monday night.

The Cocoa Police Department said the man walked into the 7-Eleven, displayed a gun under his shirt and demanded money.

Police said the clerk complied and the robber got away with cash, cigarettes and chips.

The same man attempted to rob a clerk at a Wawa at 923 King St. about two hours earlier, police said, but he ran from the area before getting any cash.

Department officials described the robber as being white and about 6 feet 3 inches tall. He was wearing a dark baseball cap and a blue T-shirt with light-colored shorts.

He has a tattoo on his left wrist and left arm.

No one was injured during the robbery or the attempted robbery.

Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-8477.

