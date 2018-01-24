Armed man sought after attacking elderly woman in Pine Hills, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The Orange County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding a man who attacked and severely injured a 92-year-old woman.

The incident happened between 9 and 9:30 a.m. Wednesday on North Hiawassee Road in Pine Hills.

The woman, who the Sheriff's Office said is a 40-year resident of Orange County, said she was in her garage doing laundry when she heard the doorbell ring, officials said.

The woman did not know the man, who came to her door asking to use the bathroom. After she refused, officials said the man became aggressive and a struggle ensued.

The man pointed a firearm at the woman. Officials said the man and woman struggled, and during the struggle the man pushed the woman to the ground, breaking her back.

The woman was taken to a hospital and underwent hours of surgery, according to the Sheriff's Office. Officials said she is still hospitalized, but is in stable condition.

The suspect is described by authorities as a black man between 20-30 years of age who is heavily built and about 5 feet 5 inches to 5 feet 8 inches tall. Officials said the man was last seen wearing a gray coat with orange in or around his pockets, dark gray pants and a furry skully hat.

Authorities said anyone who knows the man's whereabouts or information about the incident may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Tipsters can call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477).

