Robbery suspect arrested on transit bus in Cocoa Beach

COCOA BEACH, Fla. - Cocoa Beach police arrested a 38-year-old man Saturday night after they say he robbed a man at a convenience store then ran off.

Police first responded to a report of a robbery at the 7-Eleven on 190 East Cocoa Beach Causeway after 8 p.m. Saturday.

Officers said they were given a description of a white man wearing a gray shirt running west on East Cocoa Beach Causeway. A short time later, police found a man matching that description on a Space Coast Area Transit bus, according to the report.

The suspect, identified as Ryan Caudill, was taken into custody at 8:33 p.m.

Police said they found a wallet under his seat belonging to the victim. That man told police he gave Caudill a ride to the 7-Eleven when Caudill told him he had a gun and threatened to kill him if he didn't give up $500. The victim then threw his wallet toward the suspect and ran away.

Police said no weapon was found. Caudill is charged with felony robbery. He is being held on $5,000 bond.

