Armed teen mad about school rumor makes threatening video, Flagler deputies say

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - A teenage boy upset about a rumor being spread around campus got a gun and made a video in which he threatened to shoot one of his female classmates, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said an Indian Trails Middle School student told a school resource deputy on Friday that she had seen a video of her 14-year-old classmate saying that, "he was so sick of people and he was going to kill someone."

The video, according to the report, was meant as a threat to a female classmate who was upset about a rumor involving herself and the boy. Deputies said the girl was scared because the suspect, whom News 6 is not naming because he is a minor, lives only minutes from her home.

The boy said he was mad because the girl had slapped him in the face due to being upset about the rumor, so he got his parents' gun and made the threatening video, according to the affidavit.

“This has to stop. Students – violence is not the answer and will only get you in serious trouble,” Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said. “Parents – we have been spreading the message ‘see something, say something’ for over a year now. With cellphones and social media, it is more important than ever to pay attention to what your children are doing online, get involved in their lives and make sure your children know right from wrong and the consequences they face if they make the wrong choice. We have a zero tolerance policy for threats in Flagler County.”

The boy is facing a charge of written threats to kill or do bodily harm, which is a felony.

