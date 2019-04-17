Arrest made after man found dead in Orlando driveway, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. - An arrest has been made in connection with the death of a man who was found lying fatally shot on a driveway Saturday morning, according to the Orlando Police Department.

Antoine Devon Davis, 33, was found in the 900 block of Randall Street around 4:09 a.m. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Police said Wednesday that Willie Carl Griffin Jr., 30, had been arrested on a charge of first-degree murder with a firearm.

Authorities did not release further details about the crime or the arrest.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.