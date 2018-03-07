Arrest made after young children find mother slain in Orange County home

PINE HILLS, Fla. - A 39-year-old man was arrested on murder charges Tuesday in connection with the death of a 29-year-old woman in Pine Hills, deputies said.

Tommy Andrew Hall Sr. was arrested in the death of Christa Hall, who was found slain by her three young children in September.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office launched a death investigation after deputies were called to the 4800 block of Kathy Jo Terrace near Princeton Street and Pine Hills Road.

The children, ages 6, 10 and 11, were not injured. They were placed into protective custody.

Details about Hall's arrest have not been released.

