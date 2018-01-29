Arrest made in 1 of 2 Ocala apartment shootings last week

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - Ocala police said Monday that they have made an arrest in one of the neighborhood shootings that happened hours apart on Thursday.

Police said multiple people fired weapons during a fight at the North Roads Apartments at 6:15 p.m. during which three people were shot, one fatally. Kerrian Dukes, 22, died at a local hospital the day of the shooting.

Jaquez Barr, 21, was arrested Sunday in Volusia County in connection with the Ocala shooting. He is charged with possession of a firearm by a felon. Police said Barr was one of the people shot during the gunfire.

Hours earlier on Thursday, police said four people were shot outside the Parkside Garden Apartment at 3:15 p.m.

Authorities said Monday that Andra Flythe, who died after the shooting, was one of two men involved in a fight that led to fire shots. They have not made any arrests in this case yet.

Ocala Police Department officials have not indicated whether the two apartment shootings are related and say both cases are still under investigation.

