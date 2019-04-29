Arrest made in 2016 shooting death of honeymooning guest on I-Drive, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - An arrest has been made in connection with the 2016 shooting death of a tourist who was visiting the International Drive area for his honeymoon, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Osman Darcan, 52, who worked as a professor at Bogazici University in Turkey, was shot outside the Wyndham Orlando Resort on International Drive around 1:45 a.m. on Sept. 8 during a robbery attempt, deputies said.

"During the struggle, Mr. Osman Darcan came over to his wife's aid and a struggle ensued," an Orange County Sheriff's Office public information officer said after the shooting. "At which time, gunfire erupted, being struck by gunfire, he collapsed and passed away, unfortunately."

Deputies announced Monday afternoon that Troy Sparrow, 27, had been arrested on a first-degree murder charge in connection with the shooting.

Authorities have not said what information led them to identify Sparrow as a suspect in the crime.

