Arrest made in attack on store owner inside Paddock Mall, police say

OCALA, Fla. - Ocala police arrested a man accused of attacking a store owner inside the Paddock Mall.

Surveillance video posted to Facebook captured the encounter. Detectives say it shows Rajheem Tucker and a woman trying to return a used item at a store called Double T.

According to police, Tucker punched the owner in the face when he wouldn't accept the return. Video shows the suspect pulling a knife before the victim used a clothing pole to fight off the attack.

Tucker is in the Marion County Jail and is expected to face a judge Friday. He faces charges of felony aggravated assault and battery.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.