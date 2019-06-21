Arrest made in attack outside Daytona bar that left man disabled

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - An arrest has been made in connection with an attack outside a bar that left a 22-year-old man blind and with diminished mental capacity.

The Daytona Beach Police Department announced the arrest Friday in the Jan. 26 incident at Coyote Ugly. The suspect's name and other details of the arrest will be released after 2 p.m.

Surveillance video showed a man punch Derrick Tibado in the head at least once. The force of the punch sent Tibado onto the ground, according to authorities. The assailant left in a dark-colored car.

A bystander who witnessed the attack called 911 about 20 minutes later when Derrick Tibado still hadn't regained consciousness.

"He's breathing. He's kind of, like, snoring but he's not waking up," the man said.

The victim's mother, Deanne Tibado, told News 6 in March that her son is now blind and suffers from permanent memory loss, diminished mental capacity and physical problems as a result of the assault.

"It's like '50 First Dates.' Every time you leave the room and come back in, he's happy to see you because he doesn't realize that he just saw you," she said. "All he does is just sit around the house and want to know how old he is, what year it is and if he's ever going to see."

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.