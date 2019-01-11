Arrest made in Cocoa jogger's 2016 hit-and-run death

Darel James Adams, 29, of Daytona Beach, is accused of leaving the scene of a 2016 fatal crash. (Image: BCSO)

COCOA, Fla. - Almost three years ago Jason Rodeghier was taking a morning run in Cocoa when he was fatally hit by car. The driver left the scene and the 39-year-old wasn't found for two hours. Florida Highway Patrol officials said Friday that the driver involved in that deadly crash has been arrested after turning himself in.

Rodeghier was hit on Satellite Boulevard at 5:15 a.m. Feb. 15, 2016, by a jeep Grand Cherokee. His body was found when his girlfriend went looking for him around 7 a.m., according to FHP.

Troopers said the Jeep involved in the crash was found behind the suspect's home after receiving a tip. Investigators believe the vehicle was tampered with in order to conceal the crash evidence.

The evidence obtained from the Jeep was analyzed in a lab and, with investigative work by the Florida Highway Patrol, a warrant for 29-year-old Darel James Adams' arrest was issued.

Adams turned himself in Thursday and was booked into the Brevard County Jail. He is charged with leaving the scene of a fatal crash.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.