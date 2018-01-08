Arrest made in double fatal shooting at Orlando smoke shop, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. - An arrest has been made in a shooting at an Orlando smoke shop on Wednesday that left two men dead, according to the Orlando Police Department.

Police said Monday morning that Ray David Robles-Rivera, 34, had been arrested on a first-degree murder charge.

The shooting happened Wednesday at 11:23 p.m. outside the 407 Smoke Shop at 4316 Curry Ford Road.

Police said they were called about a man shot to death in the parking lot, and as they were securing the scene, another man was found dead on the property.

The victims' names have not been released.

Check back for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.