Arrest made in drug-related stabbing death, Seminole deputies say

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A man accused of stabbing a man to death in what deputies are calling a drug-related homicide was arrested Sunday, according to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they found 29-year-old Maverick Johnson’s body in a vehicle that was located in a ditch around 2:30 a.m. Saturday. Initially, authorities said they thought it was a suspicious death but further investigation revealed the victim had multiple stab wounds and the cause of death was homicide.

The Major Crimes Unit identified Anthony Todd Revels, 49, as a suspect. Officials said they believe the victim and suspect knew each other and the homicide was drug-related. No further details about the circumstances of Johnson’s death were immediately available.

According to authorities, Revels is a prolific offender and was booked into the John E. Polk Correctional Facility under no bond. He's facing a second-degree murder charge.

