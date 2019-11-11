Arrest made in Indialantic man's shooting death

Nathan Hamilton, 21, is charged with one count of manslaughter.

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A 21-year-old man has been charged with fatally shooting a 51-year-old man in Indialantic after investigators determined the suspect was handling a firearm when it went off, shooting the victim.

Jonathan Montgomery was found fatally shot Nov, 8 at a home on Sand Pine Road in unincorporated Indialantic, according to the Brevard County Sheriff's Office.

Detectives said they determined Nathan Hamilton, of Fort Pierce, was at Montgomery's home when he began handling a firearm. Investigators said while Hamilton was holding the gun, it discharged striking and killing the victim.

Montgomery was arrested Sunday and charged with manslaughter.

Hamilton was booked into the Brevard County Jail Sunday. A judge set his bail at $150,000.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.