Arrest made in JD's Sports Lounge shooting in Palm Bay

PALM BAY, Fla. - A Palm Bay man was arrested on an attempted murder charge Thursday after a March 31 shooting that left one person with serious injuries at JD's Sports Lounge.

Israel Pagan, 20, was charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery and discharging a firearm in public, according to News 6 partner Florida Today.

[PREVIOUS: Man shot multiple times near Palm Bay sports bar]

Palm Bay police responded to JD's Sports Lounge at 2020 Palm Bay Road around 11:30 p.m. that night after reports of a man being shot in the parking lot of the bar. The man was taken to a hospital with two gunshot wounds to the arm and leg, according to an arrest affidavit.

The shooting began as an argument between the man and Pagan's brother, police said. As the man was trying to leave the conversation, Israel Pagan walked up to him in a black hoodie and began firing from a 9 mm pistol.

With the assistance of the Brevard County Sheriff's Office GameOver Task Force, Palm Bay police were able to locate and arrest Pagan without incident Thursday, according to Police Department spokesman Lt. Steve Bland.

Pagan is being held at the Brevard County Jail Complex without bond.

Pagan has attracted attention in the past, notably during a 2017 boxing match at the Tony Rosa Community Center that was broadcast on Telemundo, Florida Today reported. A YouTube clip of the match now has over 30,000 views. In it, Pagan enters the ring during his brother's match.

In the clip, Joshua Pagan, a semi-professional boxer at the time, was pegged into the corner of the ring and had just taken several direct hits from his opponent when Israel climbed on the ropes.

No charges were brought as a result of the incident, which was reviewed by the state attorney's office.

