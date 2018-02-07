Arrest made in Kissimmee rape case, police say

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - The man accused of raping a woman in a parking lot on Vine Street late last year has been arrested, according to the Kissimmee Police Department.

Louis Raul Mundo III was arrested Tuesday on charges of sexual battery and kidnapping to commit a felony.

The victim told police she was sexually battered on Dec. 17 in a parking lot between a Kmart on 2211 W. Vine Street and Jason's Asian Market on 2201 W. Vine Street.

The following day, Kissimmee police released surveillance photos of the man taken from surveillance cameras at a nearby convenience store in hopes that someone would be able to identify him. A police sketch of the man was released days later.

Mundo is being held at the Osceola County Jail without bond.

