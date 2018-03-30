Arrest made in man's 2016 shooting death in Altamonte Springs

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. - More than two years after a man was fatally shot outside an Altamonte Springs apartment complex, an arrest has been made in connection with his death, police said.

Joshua Otis Gordon Carter was arrested Thursday on a second-degree murder charge. Officials from the Altamonte Springs Police Department said Carter was texting with the victim, Jose Gomez, about a drug deal minutes before Gomez was found dead with a gunshot wound to the head at 9 p.m. Feb. 27, 2016.

Carter is being held at the John E. Polk Correctional Facility.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call the Altamonte Springs Police Department at 407-339-2441.

