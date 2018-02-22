Arrest made in possible drug-related shooting, Volusia deputies say

DELTONA, Fla. - A man has been arrested in connection with a possible drug-related shooting in Deltona earlier this month, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said Tarell Williams, 28, was driving a red Honda on Dumas Drive on Feb.10 when 19-year-old Peter Neville Bamfield, who was in the passenger seat, shot at him. Williams ran out of the vehicle to get help and when authorities arrived they found Williams suffering from a gunshot wound in a homeowner's driveway, a news release said.

Bamfield fled in the Honda, which was later found abandoned in Deltona, according to the report. He was identified as a suspect in the crime through witness interviews.

Deputies said Bamfield was arrested Wednesday evening in Darlington, South Carolina.

Officials have said that the shooting might have been drug related, but they have not provided details on why they suspect that.

Bamfield was charged with attempted murder and armed carjacking.

