Arrest made in shooting death of man found dead in backyard, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - More than a week after a man was found dead in the backyard of a home on Trevarthon Road, a suspect has been charged in connection with his death, according to the Orange County Sheriff''s Office.

Deputies said Thursday that they had arrested Kenneth J. Williams, 20, on a second-degree murder charge.

On Jan. 7, Jarnell “Duke” Deravious Browdy, 28, was found suffering from a gunshot wound. He ultimately died from his injuries. Deputies said at the time that they were not seeking any suspects but were asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact them.

