Arrest made in shooting at apartment complex near UCF

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - An arrest has been made in connection with a shooting last month at an apartment complex near the University of Central Florida that left a man in critical condition, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said Denzel Jernard Cox, 24, met the victim through the OfferUp app to buy a gold chain from him. The victim and his girlfriend met Cox at Jefferson Lofts Apartments on June 24 to sell the chain, but Cox snatched the chain and ran off, according to the report.

The 41-year-old man chased after him to get the jewelry back and that's when Cox shot him, deputies said.

Authorities said Cox was arrested Friday and was being interviewed by detectives. He's facing charges of aggravated battery with a firearm and robbery with a firearm.

