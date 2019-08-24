News

Arrest made in shooting outside Orange County hookah lounge

Suspect faces attempted murder charge

By Adrienne Cutway - Web Editor

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - An arrest has been made in connection with a shooting outside a hookah lounge that left a 24-year-old man injured, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said they were called to Darna Hookah Cafe on Palm Parkway around 3 a.m. Aug. 11 and found the victim in critical condition, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Authorities have not released any information about the circumstances surrounding the shooting, the victim's identity or his current condition.

On Friday, deputies announced the arrest of Marshawn Turpin on a charge of second-degree attempted murder. He's being held at the Orange County Jail.

