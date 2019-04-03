Arrest made in stabbing outside Osceola County hookah lounge

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - The man accused of stabbing a victim multiple times outside a Kissimmee hookah lounge early Saturday morning has been arrested, according to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said two people were involved in an altercation inside Escape Hookah Lounge around 2:13 a.m. and when the fight spilled out into the parking lot, one of the victims was stabbed.

The person who was stabbed is still being treated for serious injuries, a news release said.

On Sunday, deputies released surveillance photos that showed at least half a dozen men believed to be connected to the attack.

Deputies on Tuesday announced they had identified several of the men in the photo and arrested Carlos Cabral-Sandoval, 23, on an attempted murder charge. He's accused of stabbing the victim multiple times in the stomach and back, according to the report.

He's being held at the Osceola County Jail without bond.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.