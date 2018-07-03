Arrest of suspect in 2015 Orlando gun show burglary halts traffic on I-4

ORLANDO, Fla. - One day before the two-year mark of an Orlando gun show burglary during which dozens of firearms were stolen by a group of young men, Orange County deputies stopped traffic for more than an hour on I-4 Tuesday morning to arrest one of the suspects.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office tweeted an apology to the drivers on I-4, explaining the reason for the delay after shutting down the interstate near Lee Road in both directions The interstate completely reopened around 8:20 a.m.

"To the good people on I-4 this morning: We cannot thank you enough for your patience as OCSO deputies made an arrest of a wanted suspect," the tweet said. "This was from a 2015 OPD case where 7 young men broke into the Central Florida Fairgrounds and stole weapons from the Florida Gun Show."

That 2015 case was when Orlando police said several shirtless young men broke into the gun show being held at the Central Florida Fairgrounds on the Fourth of July and stole 24 firearms.

Days after the burglary a 15-year-old boy and two men were in custody on charges of armed burglary, possession of burglary tools, criminal mischief and grand theft.

On I-4 Tuesday morning, Orange County Sheriff's Office spokesman Jeff Williamson said deputies had been tracking Isaiah Montgomery, 18, another suspect they say was involved in the gun theft case.

Williamson said that deputies had recently tracked down Montgomery in the last few days and were eager to make an arrest because he had posted several social media posts showing himself bearing firearms.

Deputies found Montgomery and other suspects on I-4 Tuesday morning, Williamson said.

"Seeing this opportunity deputies performed a felony stop and shut down traffic on I-4 for about 1 1/2 hours," Williamson said.

After the stop, 15 people were detained, including Montgomery, who was arrested on the warrant from the 2015 gun show burglary. Deputies said they found drugs and firearms during the stop. No one else was charged.

There were no injuries, Williamson said. The investigation is open and ongoing.

