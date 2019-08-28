Arrest warrants issued in downtown Orlando skateboard attack

ORLANDO, Fla. - Arrest warrants have been issued for three men wanted in connection with a skateboard attack in downtown Orlando.

Police said warrants have been issued for Rafael Pomales, 21, Blayne Patterson, 22, and Garrett Detrick, 21.

Orlando police said Patterson and Detrick are wanted on charges of aggravated battery with a weapon (skateboard). Pomales is wanted on a charge of aggravated battery.

Earlier this month, police released video of the attack, which happened in May near East Central Boulevard and North Court Avenue.

The video shows a man swinging his skateboard and hitting another man on the head. The victim, who police identified as Brett Thompson, then ran behind a parked car as a few men holding skateboards followed. Video shows the fight continuing behind the parked car.

According to an Orlando Police Department release, officers found Thompson on the ground with wounds and blood on his face.

According to police, officers met with Thompson in the hospital to get his version of the event. He said the skateboarders tried to do a trick that almost hit him and he told one of them to "watch out."

Thompson said he was knocked unconscious during the attack, according to police.

