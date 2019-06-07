Arrests made after body found buried behind Orange County home

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Nearly two months after a man's body was found buried in a backyard, Orange County deputies say they've made two arrests in the case.

Officials from the Orange County Sheriff's Office said Friday that Gregory Palermo, 50, and Donald Morrison, 59, are facing charges of tampering with physical evidence, mishandling dead human remains and failure to report a death.

Deputies said 27-year-old Brandon Boone was found buried behind a home in the 5000 block of Glasgow Avenue on April 14. His cause of death has not been released.

No other details were immediately available.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.