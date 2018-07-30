Arrests made in 2015 shooting death of motorcyclist on SR 408, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. - Three men have been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a motorcyclist on State Road 408 in 2015, according to the Orlando Police Department.

Police said Monday that Ryan Kegler, Jhoan Cadavid and Bret Badalucca were recently taken into custody, years after 31-year-old Nathan Joseph was found shot to death near his motorcycle on Feb. 26, 2015.

Shortly after Joseph's death, police released an image of his green-and-black street motorcycle in hopes that someone would recognize it and come forward with details about a possible confrontation he might have been involved in with another driver.

Authorities have not released information about what evidence led them to arrest the three suspects.

Records show that Badalucca, 36, is being held at the Orange County Jail on a first-degree murder charge. Cadavid, 29, is also charged with first-degree murder and is being held at the Volusia County Jail. It's unclear where Kegler, 27, is being held and what charge he faces.

