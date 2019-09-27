Arrests made in armed robbery at Deltona jewelry store

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Two people have been arrested and more suspects could be apprehended in connection with an armed robbery at a Deltona jewelry store, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said three robbers rushed into Marsilvia Jewelry on Saxon Boulevard at 2:08 p.m. Sept. 18 and pistol-whipped an employee before they smashed display cases and fled with the stolen jewelry.

On Friday, deputies announced the arrests of James Casali, 55, and Jermiane Oliver, 29, on charges of principal to armed robbery.

Deputies said Casali was arrested two days after the crime at his home in Deltona. Oliver was arrested in Sanford with assistance from a U.S. Marshals Taskforce, FBI and the Seminole County Sheriff's Office, according to a news release.

More arrests are possible, authorities said.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Sheriff's Office District 4 station at 386-860-7030 and ask for Detective J. Paul or Detective Morris. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 888-277-TIPS (8477).

