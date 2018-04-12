Arrests made in 2017 death of man found near burning car in The Villages

THE VILLAGES, Fla. - Two brothers are facing charges in connection with the death of a man whose body was found near a burning vehicle last year in The Villages, according to the Sumter County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said Thursday that the investigation into the November death of 29-year-old Joel Aaron Curry led the Sheriff's Office to charging Chauncey and Anthony Calhoun with Curry's murder.

Curry's body was found Nov. 5 at 6:12 p.m. behind the burning Ford Focus by fire rescue crews who were called to put out the flames near the 8700 block of Northeast 102 Road, deputies said.

Detectives later determined that the brothers killed Curry after all three men had been involved in an ongoing dispute, according to the Sheriff's Office. Deputies did not offer further details about the disagreement.

Curry's grandmother said he had two daughters, 5 and 2 years old, and often struggled to find himself.

She told detectives that she had a bad feeling after she hadn't heard from him the day his body was found.

Chauncey Calhoun was arrested Thursday and is facing charges of murder, armed kidnapping, robbery and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, deputies said.

Anthony Calhoun is currently in the Lake County Jail on unrelated charges and is also facing the same charges out of Sumter County, the Sheriff's Office said.

