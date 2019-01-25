Arrests made in fatal drive-by shooting, Marion deputies say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - Two men have been arrested months after a teenager was found dead in the backseat of a vehicle that was littered with bulletholes, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said June Hugo, 18, was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds at a Circle K on West Highway 40 on Oct. 11 and died as a result of his injuries.

During the course of the investigation, deputies said they discovered that the shooting occurred in the Ocala Ridge neighborhood and that Calvin Denard Epps, 20, was driving while Demetrius Antonio Wright, 19, fired at the vehicle Hugo was in.

Electronic data and witness statements confirmed that Epps and Wright were in the area at the time of the shooting, according to a news release.

A witness told deputies that he saw Wright firing through the sunroof of an SUV and that after the shooting, he received a call from one of the suspects saying that the witness should have been the one who was shot due to an online conflict.

Wright is being charged with second-degree murder and Epps is facing a charge of principle to second-degree murder.

