Arrests made in shooting outside Daytona Beach nightclub

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Two men have been arrested in connection with an argument that escalated into a shooting outside Razzles Nightclub Saturday morning, according to the Daytona Beach Police Department.

A victim in the case told police she was with Rodney Dourth, 35, at Daytona Taphouse nightclub on Seabreeze Boulevard when they got into a fight and he threatened to beat her up and break into her house, the affidavit said.

The victim walked away from Dourth when he displayed a handgun and threatened her with it, according to the report.

Police said a witness was with friends and saw Dourth threatening the woman with a firearm. About an hour and a half later, she said Nicco Villagomez, 29, and a man she knows as a pimp confronted Dourth about the firearm as he was walking on Seabreeze Boulevard.

Dourth pulled out a firearm and began shooting after he was hit in the face, according to the affidavit.

Authorities said the two men who were shot were taken to Halifax Health Medical Center for treatment.

Dourth was arrested after the woman who was threatened with the gun heard about the shooting and told police what happened, according to the affidavit.

Police said Dourth is on felony probation for a charge of grand theft of a firearm. As part of that probation, which is scheduled to end in 2022, he is prohibited from going to bars, consuming alcohol or using illegal drugs.

Dourth was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm by a conviction felon. Villagomez was arrested on a battery charge.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.