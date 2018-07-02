As many as 15 bullets fired into Orlando home

More than a dozen shots are fired into an Orlando home, police say.

ORLANDO, Fla. - As many as 15 shots were fired into an Orlando home Monday morning, injuring one person, police said.

The shooting was reported at 6 a.m. at a home in the 5800 block of Crane Place near South Semoran Boulevard and State Road 408.

Orlando police said officers found multiple shell casings and witnesses heard up to 15 shots.

No one was struck by the bullets, but one person was injured by breaking glass, police said.

According to police, the shooter was possibly known to the residents, but no arrests have been made.

An investigation is ongoing.



RIGHT NOW: Orlando police at the scene of this home where they say someone fired about a dozen shots into this house on Crane Place. 1 person injured from broken glass. @news6wkmg pic.twitter.com/1dWJvwOQET — Ezzy Castro (@EzzyCastro) July 2, 2018

