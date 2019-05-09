Anyone can legally ride in the back of pickup truck if they do this

ORLANDO, Fla. - News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated.

Janet, of Mount Dora, asked, “What are the actual rules for riding in the bed of a pickup truck?”

"It’s almost like being allowed to sit at the grownups table when you get to sit in the back of a pickup truck," Trooper Steve said. "A sense of being an adult, but do you have to be an actual adult to ride there?"

Florida Statute 316.2015(2)(b) discusses the rule.

"Basically, it gives age ranges on what is allowed. If you are at least 18 years old, then you are permitted to ride in the bed of a pickup truck, but you must be completely seated in the bed, and no restraints are required," Trooper Steve said.

Anyone under the age of 18 is not allowed to ride in the bed of a truck, unless the vehicle has been modified with safety belt restraints.

"I personally have never seen someone modify their truck and, if you’re asking my personal opinion on this, well, let's think about it," Trooper Steve said. "You are choosing to ride in a vehicle while completely exposed to the elements with no outer protection and no seat belt. Sounds to me like you should keep the equipment in the bed of the truck and yourself inside, too."

