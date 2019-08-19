Are flashing brake lights legal?

ORLANDO, Fla. - News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated.

This week, Montiero explained why drivers shouldn't have blinking brake lights.

"When it comes to blinking brake lights, there are two problems," Montiero said. "One: they continuously blink. Two: they are red."

[ASK TROOPER STEVE: Submit your traffic questions here]

According to Montiero, it's not only distracting to have a red flashing light on your vehicle, it's also illegal.

The flashing light could also confuse other drivers.

"A brake light is indicated by a bright, solid red light. Having a continuously flashing light would be a little confusing and could be misunderstood," Montiero said.

Could you be ticketed for having flashing brake lights? Trooper Steve says it's possible.

"Yes, brake lights that are indicated by a red continuous flashing light could receive a ticket," Montiero said.

[RELATED: This is the best way to get out of a speeding ticket | These are the consequences for throwing cigarette out car window]

There are other types of brake lights that may not necessarily be illegal, but still could cause confusion on the road, so it may be best to avoid them.

"Now, I have seen some lights that do not continuously flash but give a quick double or triple flash prior to going solid red," Montiero said. "Again, the main issue is continuously red flashing lights."

If you have a traffic question for Trooper Steve, submit it here.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.