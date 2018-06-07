Are regular drivers allowed to have blue lights on their cars?

ORLANDO, Fla. - News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions every week about the rules of the road, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated.

John, from Orlando, asked "Is it OK to have blue lights on my car?"

"Traffic laws are pretty involved and occasionally if you don’t go through the entire law, chances are you’re going to miss something," Montiero said.

Fla. Statute 316.2397 covers what lights are prohibited on certain vehicles. This includes allowed colors and flash patterns.

"This statute is tricky because if you do not read the law in its entirety you’ll end up confused and possibly in violation," Montiero said.

Subsection two specifically addresses cars and blue lights.

"316.2397(2): It is expressly prohibited for any vehicle or equipment, except police vehicles, to show or display blue lights," according to the statute. "However, vehicles owned, operated, or leased by the Department of Corrections or any county correctional agency may show or display blue lights when responding to emergencies."

However, that does not outlaw all extra lights on non-law enforcement vehicles.

"If you have a show type vehicle or you just like showing off your car or motorcycle and want to add lighting accessories that’s OK," Montiero said. "Just make sure you are on private property and not driving your vehicle on a public roadway where traffic laws apply."



Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.