Ask Trooper Steve: Is tailgating illegal?

ORLANDO, Fla. - Tailgating is not always just a great time with friends and your favorite sports teams. Sometimes it could be a recipe for disaster when traveling on our roadways.

Byron from Orlando asked if there is a specific law against tailgating? Now there is no law that uses the language "tailgating" but Florida Traffic Law refers to it as following too closely.

Florida statute 316.0895 reads that a driver of a motor vehicle shall not follow another vehicle more closely than is reasonable and prudent, having due regard for the speed of such vehicles and the traffic upon, and the condition(weather or physical condition) of the highway.

Look, we need to be safe on the road. If you cannot react to anything that occurs in front of you whether it be a vehicle crash or someone just slowing down you might be following too closely. We all have a place to be and that includes the drivers next you.

Limiting the distractions within the vehicle will open our eyes to see way out in front of us and give that personal vehicle space we all want and deserve.

Having tunnel vision which only expands to the inside of your vehicle is no way any of us should be driving on the road. 2 to 3 vehicle space while driving on local roads is always a good rule of thumb.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.