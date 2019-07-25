Ask Trooper Steve: Learner's permit needed if over 18?

ORLANDO, Fla. - News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated.

Phil, of Ocoee, asked, "I’m over 18 and never had a license. Do I need a learner's permit first?"

"I guess you can say there is one good thing to waiting to get your driver’s license," Trooper Steve said. "In Florida, if you’re under the age of 18, you’re required to have a learner’s license prior to getting your full Class E driver’s license. When over the age of 18, the state allows you to skip this process and go straight to the full license."

Trooper Steve said potential drivers still have to pass the traffic rule written test and a physical driving exam. But instead of getting a learner’s license, they are allowed to get a full driver’s license.





Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.