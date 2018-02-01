Ask Trooper Steve: Modifying your car? Have you checked the laws?

ORLANDO, Fla. - When it comes to owning anything, it is in our nature to personalize it the way we like it. Unfortunately, Florida traffic laws limit that when it comes to our vehicles.

EJ from Kissimmee asked what the rules were when it comes to how low or how high his headlights are allowed to be from the ground.

I knew there was much more to this question when I received it from EJ, so I emailed him back asking for the reasoning as to why he would ask such a specific traffic question. Recently, EJ had been pulled over by a local police department and was issued a citation for the height of his headlights. After talking with EJ, he informed me that the lights were much lower than the legal limit and had heavily modified his car without checking the laws.

Florida statute 316.220 explains clearly what the parameters are for EJ's headlights.

It reads every headlamp upon every motor vehicle shall be located at a height of not more than 54 inches nor less than 24 inches. Anything lower or higher then the specified measurement can result in a traffic citation.

My suggestion, when it comes to vehicle modifications make sure that you’re checking the law and in this case pull out that ruler and take a measurement.

